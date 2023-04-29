Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.