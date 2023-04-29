PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Shares of PRCT stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $52.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
