Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.13.

PG opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

