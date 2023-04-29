Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3,698.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,354 shares during the period. Progyny makes up 26.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,563 shares of company stock worth $9,757,252 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 459,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,717. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.