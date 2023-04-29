Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3,698.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,354 shares during the period. Progyny makes up 26.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.
PGNY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 459,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,717. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
