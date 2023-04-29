Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.59 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Prom has a total market cap of $90.61 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00017027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.59 or 0.99983833 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.01803076 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,662,535.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

