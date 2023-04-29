Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

