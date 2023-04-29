Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

