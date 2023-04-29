PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ADOOY opened at $10.47 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

