Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Butterfly Network, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Butterfly Network in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $439.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 42,404 shares of company stock valued at $91,917 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 140,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

