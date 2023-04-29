Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Decreased by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ENB stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

