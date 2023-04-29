Qiagen (QGEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Qiagen to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Qiagen has set its FY23 guidance at $2.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.10- EPS.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Qiagen Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.61 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
