Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.63% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 99.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

BNDD stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.