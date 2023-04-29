QUASA (QUA) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $180.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.73 or 1.00004964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120202 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.