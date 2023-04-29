Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $64.03 million and $2.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00027654 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000823 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

