Ravencoin Market Capitalization Tops $297.60 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $297.60 million and $5.78 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,478,046,266 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

