Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

