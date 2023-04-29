Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading Up 6.7%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Refined Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Refined Metals

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

