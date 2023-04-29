Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.