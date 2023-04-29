Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RS traded down $8.69 on Friday, hitting $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Natixis acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

