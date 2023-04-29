Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 274,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 213,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

