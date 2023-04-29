Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading 2.3% Higher

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. 36 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

