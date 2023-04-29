Reviewing Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) & ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iberdrola and ANA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 4 1 0 2.20 ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iberdrola currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 76.66%. Given Iberdrola’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than ANA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 8.34% 7.92% 2.97% ANA 0.82% -0.63% -0.16%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Iberdrola and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and ANA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.47 $4.57 billion $2.74 18.97 ANA $9.09 billion N/A -$1.28 billion $0.03 143.05

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than ANA. Iberdrola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iberdrola beats ANA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About ANA

(Get Rating)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment covers air transportation services that include air transportation related operations such as airport passenger, ground handling services and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment handles airline ticketing and travel services. It also plans and markets travel packages that combine air transportation services offered by the ANA Group with lodging and other travel options. The Trade & Retail segment provides aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales, airport retail operations and other businesses related to air transportation. It also imports and sells paper, pulp and food products, imports and exports semiconductors and electronic components, provides adver

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.