Reviewing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VerifyMe and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VerifyMe presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.74%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 112.45%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than SmartRent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.85 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -1.01 SmartRent $167.82 million 3.06 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -5.27

VerifyMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52% SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00%

Summary

SmartRent beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

