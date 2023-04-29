Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.03 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $3,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

