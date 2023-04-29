Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 17,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rightmove Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTMVY. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $582.40.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.