Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Rightmove Stock Performance
Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 17,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.
Rightmove Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.
Featured Stories
