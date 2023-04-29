Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.58% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $37,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

