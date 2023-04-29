Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 51,343 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $42,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

