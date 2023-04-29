Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 277,422 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,422 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of Campbell Soup worth $41,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.2 %

CPB opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

