Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 40,733 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,538 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

