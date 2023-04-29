Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $40.36 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 348.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Paycom Software worth $40,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $290.37 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.28 and a 200-day moving average of $308.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

