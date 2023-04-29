Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $44.44 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Corteva worth $44,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Corteva by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.12 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

