Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,297 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $39,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

