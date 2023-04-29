Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 269,170 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $50,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

