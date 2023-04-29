Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 36,579 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $32,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

EQIX opened at $724.08 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $698.15 and a 200-day moving average of $672.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.61.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

