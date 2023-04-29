Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $35.72 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,735,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,724,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3,253,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 195,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $26.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.