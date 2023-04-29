Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.2 %

RHI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 868,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $102.34.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.