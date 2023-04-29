Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.2 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $102.34.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.