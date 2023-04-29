Robert W. Baird Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $90.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

