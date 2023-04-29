Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $560.66 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $560.66 million and approximately $379,136.50 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,041.14 or 0.06957801 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,033.56576094 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $507,676.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

