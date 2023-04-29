Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 438.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,931 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $56,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

