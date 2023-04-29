Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-$12.20 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $283.41. 849,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Earnings History for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

