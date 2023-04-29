Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-$12.20 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $283.41. 849,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

