Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-$12.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.41. 849,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

