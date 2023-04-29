Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.15 million.

Rogers Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $273.24.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Rogers

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.