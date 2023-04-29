Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.50. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $273.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.