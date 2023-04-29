Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after acquiring an additional 189,362 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $454.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $481.65.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.