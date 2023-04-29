Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

