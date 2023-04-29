Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $68.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.