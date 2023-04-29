Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ROYL remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Donald H.

