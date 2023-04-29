RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
RPC Trading Up 1.8 %
RES stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77.
RPC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on RES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Further Reading
