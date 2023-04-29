Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Sabre Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ SABRP opened at $59.90 on Friday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

